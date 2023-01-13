Kuttey movie review: Tabu shines in a film that is mostly a middling affair

It is a dog-eats god world in Aasmaan Bhardwaaj's film 'Kuttey'. A bunch of madcaps (in their distinct way) are all eying to rob a van carrying cash that is to be filled in ATMs across the city. Every party plans to intercept the van in an empty stretch on the Mumbai-Khandala highway. Problems occur when all land up at the same place, same time, -pointing guns at each other, eager to take the booty and run. 'Kuttey' written and directed by Aasmaan with additional dialogues by his illustrious father Vishal Bhardwaj, starts on a promising note. The filmmaker sticks to his famous father's filmmaking template mostly but does it have a similar effect as Vishal Bhardwaj's films do on the audience? Only in parts.

Arjun Kapoor and Kumud Mishra play corrupt cops who have been suspended from their service. They approach senior officer Pammi (Tabu) to get back their jobs, who demands Rs 1 crore each from them to get them back their jobs. Meanwhile, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj play lovers who know that the odds are against their union. He is the sidekick of a druglord(Naseeruddin Shah) and she is the daughter of the drug lord. They need money to escape to a foreign land where they think they will get to live peacefully. All these characters individually want to rob that van that carries their hopes, dreams, and aspirations. Are they able to get the cash? Do they divide the money or do they have to kill each other first?

For a newcomer, it is indeed gutsy of Bhardwaj to direct and narrate a complicated story with an ensemble cast. The father-son duo tries to keep the audience hooked with unending twists and turns. Not all land well but still make for an engaging watch. Pitched as a caper comedy, the narrative is chaotic after a point. It keeps going back and forth with numerous subplots and twists. Not all are explained well neither do all conclude properly. The film's dialogues too have the occasional spark.

When you have so many characters in the script, it is a daunting task to write a plausible screenplay. But the director does an earnest job. Some of the scenes stand out, especially the ones post-interval and involving a chase sequence that features Tabu and Mishra. Brilliantly written with a giddy soundtrack to boot, the scene remains with you after the movie is over.