Kriti Sanon quashes dating rumours with 'Adipurush' co-star Prabhas: 'Before some portal announces...'

Fans of Indian actors Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are convinced that the two stars are either dating or have been in a relationship for quite some time. But Sanon, who stars opposite Prabhas in Om Raut's upcoming epic Hindu mythological film 'Adipurush', has things to say that would dishearten those hoping for she and Prabhas being together. Writing on her Instagram stories, Sanon denied the existence of the relationship in no uncertain terms. She said, “Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"

Earlier, during Sanon's appearance on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' to promote her film 'Bhediya', her co-star in the movie, Varun Dhawan had hinted that Sanon and Prabhas may be in a relationship. While speaking to Karan Johar, he was talking about why Sanon's name was not in a particular list. To which Dhawan said (translated from Hindi), "Kriti's name was not there in the list because her name is in somebody's heart."

When asked to elaborate, Dhawan said, "There's this man who is not in Mumbai, who is shooting a film with Deepika." Prabhas is indeed filming Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone. The science fiction film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Meanwhile, 'Bhediya' received mostly positive reviews. Wion's Shomini Sen wrote about the film, "Dhawan, clearly out of his comfort zone, delivers a fine performance. Kriti Sanon has limited screen time but holds her own even though her hairpiece looks slightly unnecessary. The film has Abhishek Banerjee delivering a superb performance. Banerjee had by now mastered the art of playing the best friend to the hero so this one seems a cake walk but it's his comic timing that stands out and makes the film truly entertaining."