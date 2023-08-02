Koi... Mil Gaya to re-release in 30 Indian cities on its 20th anniversary

Rakesh Roshan's Indian science-fiction film Koi... Mil Gaya, which starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, is getting a re-release on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the news through his social media. He wrote that the beloved and highly successful movie will be re-released in commemoration of its two-decade milestone. The film will be screened across 30 cities in India at various PVR and INOX cinemas starting from 4th August. Fans can look forward to reliving the magic of Koi... Mil Gaya on the big screen once again. "RAKESH ROSHAN - HRITHIK ROSHAN: ‘KOI MIL GAYA’ CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH RE-RELEASE ACROSS 30 CITIES… On the occasion of 20 years of #KoiMilGaya, the much-loved and hugely successful film is set to re-release at #PVR #INOX cinemas across 30 cities in #India from 4 Aug."

"#KoiMilGaya continues to be remembered 20 years later due to the entertainment quotient, lilting soundtrack, powerful storytelling, #HrithikRoshan’s splendid act and of course, #Jaadoo. Directed by #RakeshRoshan with music by #RajeshRoshan, #KoiMilGaya stars #HrithikRoshan, #PreityZinta and #Rekha," he added.

What was Koi... Mil Gaya about?

Koi Mil Gaya starred Roshan as Rohit Mehra, Preity Zinta as Nisha, and Rekha as Sonia Mehra. The film followed the story of Rohit, a young man with intellectual disabilities who is often ridiculed by his peers. One night, while he was out with his friends, he witnessed a strange spacecraft landing near his home. Curious and excited, Rohit investigated and accidentally triggered the spaceship, causing it to disappear.

Unbeknownst to him, an alien being named Jadoo was left behind. As a result of the interaction with Jadoo, Rohit underwent a remarkable transformation. He gains enhanced physical abilities, intelligence, and charisma.

Koi... Mil Gaya received some criticism and accusations of being derivative of certain films, most notably E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The similarities between the two movies lie in the central theme of a human encountering and forming a bond with a friendly extraterrestrial being. In E.T. a young boy named Elliott befriends an alien who is stranded on Earth. The film revolves around their emotional connection, their attempts to help the alien return home, and the challenges they face while evading authorities who are trying to capture the creature.

