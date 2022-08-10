Koffee With Karan Season 7: Arjun Kapoor reveals the moment he got a black-eye because of Sonam Kapoor 

The sixth episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' will feature the glamorous cousins - Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The teaser of the show was dropped on Tuesday and gives a peak on what a riot of an episode it will be.

'Koffee With Karan Season 7' has got fans hooked with an unending season of candour, secrets and fun. As cinephiles are already quizzing on who the next guests on the show are each week. This week will have film industry’s ‘Mr. Congeniality’, Arjun Kapoor and the Diva, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on the couch. While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been a fan-favourite guest on the show for stirring the pot with her candid statements, Arjun Kapoor has become the new ‘mascot’ of the season with several stars using his name in the rapid-fire round.



Big brothers always stand up for their siblings and it is no different in the world of entertainment. Arjun Kapoor, who has always dutifully been the eldest brother, is known to be there for his siblings. But this does not always go as planned. Sonam Kapoor candidly shares how she was once asked to leave the basketball court in school by a school bully and inadvertently turned to her elder brother for recourse.

“I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in 'Josh' where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black eye and I got suspended because I abused him,” Arjun Kapoor shared.



'Koffee with Karan Season 7' will air on Thursday, at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.