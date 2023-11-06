Koffee With Karan S8 promo: Sara and Ananya talk about friendship, love and the movies

Get ready for another exciting episode of Koffee With Karan S8. This week we will see two young Bollywood divas, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey, spilling beans about their personal lives.

On Monday, the host of the talk show Karan dropped a 30-second teaser featuring Sara and Ananya sharing the white couch as they talked about their ex-boyfriends, current dating scenarios, social media rumours, and a lot more.

Koffee With Karan Episode 3 Promo

The 30-second video begins with host Karan introducing Sara and Ananya as, ''highly inflammable girls on the couch.''

Further, we see Karan, without any hesitation, asking Sara and Ananya about their common ex-boyfriend, hinting at Liger actor Vijay Vijay Deverakonda.



“You have ex-boyfriends in common,” Karan asks. To which, the Kedarnath actress replied, “That’s a very good start to the show.”

Later in the promo, Karan asks Sara about, “One thing that Ananya has that you don’t.” To this, tha actress replies, “A Night Manager,” apparently hinting at the blossoming love between Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur, which is all over the news.

Taking the fun to the next level, Karan teases Ananya by asking, “How are you managing your nights, you are not getting Gumrah (Name of Aditya's film) in love?”

With a soft smile, Ananya says, “Aashiqui aisi hi hoti hai but!” Johar also asks Sara about her rumoured affair with cricketer Shubman Gill. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) × Sharing the promo, Johar wrote, ''It’s all about friendship, love & the movies with these two magnetic girls on the Koffee couch for the next episode! Trust me, it’s a blast!!!!☕️🧡.''



Sara and Ananya looked gorgeous in their glamorous outfits. For her second appearance on KWK, Ananya chose to wear a black-corset velvet dress with a sky-high slit. She accessorised her look with a silver necklace. Meanwhile, the Gaslight actor wore a bright red-coloured dress. Both the divas kept their makeup minimal and elegant.

The third episode of season 8 will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on Thursday (Nov 9).