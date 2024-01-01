Koffee With Karan: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor spill the beans on their love life

The Kapoor sisters- Janhvi and Khushi will be the next guests on Koffee With Karan Season 8. The trailer of the episode was dropped on Monday and it promises to be a fun ride. The Kapoor sisters will engage in sibling banter and emotional conversations and spill beans on their career, family and love life.



What's more, the teaser gives a glimpse of how Janhvi Kapoor finally confirms her relationship with rumoured beau Shikhar Paharia.



In the Rat Race segment, Karan Johar asked, “Three people on your speed dial list?”



“Papa, Khushu and Shikhu” quipped Janhvi Kapoor before realising she has spilled a crucial information on her love life.



Karan Johar asked Khushi, “So, conjecture goes that you are dating Vedang Raina?”



“You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where a row of people saying ‘Om and I are just good friends’”, coyly replied Khushi Kapoor.



In the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asks, “If Khushi was to work with the following actors, what piece of advice would you give her about Ananya Panday?”

“Just make sure you don't end up liking the same guy.” laughed Janhvi Kapoor referring to her and Ananya's past relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter.



A new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 drops every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.