Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies receives a standing ovation at TIFF
Kiran Rao is super proud of her recent work and cant wait for the world to watch Laapataa Ladies.
The teaser for Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies is earning praise at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. The film gives a glimpse into the hilarious world that the film is about to bring to the audience. The comedy-drama was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received a standing ovation from the audience.
Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai.
Kiran Rao made her directorial debut in 2010 with Dhobi Ghat. She is returning to the chair after a gap of 13 years with this film.
Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions is slated for a release on January 5, 2024.
