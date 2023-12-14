KGF star Yash to make a cameo appearance in Prabhas' Salaar? Here's what we know

The release of Prashanth Neel's upcoming movie Salaar, featuring Prabhas, is just around the corner. Before the film's theatrical release, there have been many rumours circulating that KGF star Yash might have a cameo appearance in the movie.

Both Salaar and KGF are films directed by Prashanth. This has led many fans to speculate that there may be a crossover between the two movies. However, the producer has confirmed that these rumours are false, dismissing all fan theories.

During an interview with India Today, producer Vijay Kiragandur said that there is no link between KGF and Salaar.

Vijay Kiragandur said, “I think [director] Prashanth has clarified already that there is no link [between KGF and Salaar]. There’s no cameo in the movie. So that is not true.”

Rumours of Yash's cameo began after singer Theertha Subhash accidentally mentioned Yash's appearance in Salaar. However, she later clarified the remarks.

In the post, Subhash wrote, “I have seen the KGF movie many times. When the opportunity arose, my father had said that 'Salaar's' music and and it was with the KGF team. So, I had in my mind that Yash uncle will also be in Salaar. It was in that assumption, that I said his name (sic)."

Clarifying the confusion, she said, “Salaar’s recording was in Mangalore. When I went there, Prashanth Neel, Ravi Basroor etc. were there. She has watched KGF so many times. Yash’s name was also mentioned in that moment. She got it wrong because all the music teams belong to KGF. She is a child (sic).”

More about Salaar

The first trailer for Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was released on Dec 2. Directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, the forthcoming movie has Rebel star Prabhas playing the role of a Deva, who is a one-man army.

The movie has an ensemble cast that consists of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Eshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy.