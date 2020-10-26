KGF 2: Raveena Tandon is intense in the first look photo from the film

Today (October 26), Raveena Tandon is celebrating her 46th birthday and to mark the special occasion makers of 'KGF 2' shared her first look from the movie.

'KGF: Chapter 2' to resume shooting, marks Sanjay Dutt's entry to South Indian cinema



Introducing her first look from the movie, she wrote, ''THE gavel to brutality!!! Presenting #RamikaSen from #KGFChapter2. Thanks, KGF team for the gift.''



Here's a look:

In the picture, the actress can be seen sitting in a wooden bench with an intense look on her face, wearing a maroon sari.

Raveena is currently working on her debut web series in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, they shared the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera birthday from upcoming film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, marking his 61st birthday. The film marks Sanjay Dutt’s Kannada debut.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the movie is underway in Hyderabad. The movie is helmed by Prashanth Neel, apart from Yash, the movie also stars Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and many others in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release in 2021.