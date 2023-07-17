Katrina Kaif lands in Mumbai after celebrating 40th birthday in Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and friends

Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal took a short trip to Maldives to ring in the actress' 40th birthday along with the couple's friends. Katrina turned 40 on July 16 and celebrated the special day with friends and family. The images on social media are a testimony to the fact that the gang had a gala time on their quick getaway.



On Monday, Katrina and Vicky, dressed in casual shirts and jeans, walked out of the Mumbai airport hand in hand and smiled at the media as they made their way to their car.



A day before, the couple were joined in the Maldives by her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel and sister Isabelle Kaif and friend Angira Dhar for the birthday celebration.



Friends and family's special T-shirts for Katrina Kaif



Sebastien Laurent Michel, Isabelle Kaif and Angira Dhar celebrated Katrina Kaif's milestone birthday in the cutest way possible. In photos shared on Instagram Stories, Isabelle and Angira revealed snippets from Katrina's big day, which included a trip to the Maldives, custom T-shirts in neutral colours featuring old photos of Katrina Kaif and more. Isabelle and Sebastien wore T-shirts with their sister's childhood images on them.



Sharing a photo of herself with Sebastien, Isabelle wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif."



Actress Angira Dhar shared a photo of herself with Isabelle and wrote on Instagram Stories, "(Heart emoji) Happy birthday Katrina Kaif. Love, love and only love for you." Angira also shared a couple of pictures from the beach.



Meanwhile, Vicky wrote a sweet little message as he shared a romantic photo with his wife, the birthday girl. On Sunday, Vicky shared new pictures to wish Katrina on her birthday. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote in his Instagram caption, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

In one of the pictures, Katrina was seen smiling as she and Vicky looked at each other. Dressed in a yellow dress, she was seen beaming at Vicky who wore a light blue shirt as they posed together during the sunset in Maldives.

It was indeed a quick getaway for the couple as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday heading for the Maldives.