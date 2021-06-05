Kartik Aaryan shares a glimpse of his short film 'Silvat'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to woo his fans with his acting stint in the short film, titled 'Silvat'.



On Friday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his performance in the movie, which is written by Faraz Arif Ansari and directed by Tanuja Chandra."Silvat. Forever grateful to @tanuja__chandra ma`am for this amazing experience," Kartik wrote in the caption.



For the uninitiated, `Silvat` was earlier released under Zeal For Unity festival 2016. It is now all set to stream on Zee5. The film is about a woman, Noor (Meher Mistry), whose husband works in the Middle East and has not visited her in years. And in wait for her husband, she falls in love with a Muslim boy, Anwar (Kartik).

Kartik reportedly shot for `Silvat` during his initial years in the film industry. The film`s trailer has garnered a lot of love from the audience."Khubsurat. I am looking forward to it," Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who played Irrfan Khan`s wife in `Hindi Medium`, commented. "This looks so beautiful. It must be a great story," a fan commented on Kartik`s post.



Apart from this, Kartik will also be seen in other films -- including 'Dhamaka' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Lately, he made headlines when reports speculated that the makers of `Dostana 2` have dropped him from the film.