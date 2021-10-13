Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to star in 'Shehzada'

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have been roped in for ‘Shehzada’.

The film will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan.

Kartik Aaryan will star in the role that was originally essayed by Allu Arjun as the original film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ was a massive hit in Southern India.

The makers and cast took to their social media accounts today and released the film’s logo giving us a glimpse and vibe of the film, along with announcing the theatrical release date. The film has been slated to hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kartik too teased the news as he wrote, "#Shehzada. Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince ❤️ @kritisanon #RohitDhawan."

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar.