Kareena Kapoor to Bipasha Basu: How celebs wished their partners on Valentine's day

Bollywood celebrities dialled up the mush on social media to celebrate Valentine's Day on Wednesday, February 14. From Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Monkey love to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's hilarious post, several celebrities took to Instagram to share loved-up posts and wished their partners. Grover surprised Basu with balloons on Valentine's Day as their daughter, Devi, slept. Basu shared the moment on Instagram and also shared a photo of their pre-wedding function and wrote, "My Valentine Forever. @iamksgofficial. Happy Valentine’s Day to all. #monkeylove (sic)."



Grover responded with a loving picture of the couple on his Instagram and wrote, "My valentine for always. Happy Valentine’s Day my love. Thank you for bearing with me. @bipashabasu (sic)."

Raj Kundra wished wife Shilpa Shetty on Valentine's Day with a video montage of their cherished moments together. He captioned the video as, "My Queen, My Love, My Soul Mate, Happy Valentine’s Day @theshilpashetty I LOVE YOU #infinity (sic)."

The Kundra family, including Shetty, Raj, and their kids Viaan and Samisha, were seen at Mumbai airport ahead of Valentine's Day perhaps heading for a vacation.



Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share a hilarious Valentine's Day post.