Kareena Kapoor showcases Taimur's love for turkey in Christmas special post

By sharing a glimpse of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan`s love for turkey, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday extended Christmas greetings. The 'Heroine' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a family photo that captured her with husband - Saif Ali Khan and Tim Tim as they stood aside a dining table.



In the picture, Taimur is seen engrossed in munching on turkey, while mom-to-Kareena stood aside him dressed in black. Saif also sported an all-black outfit as he serves the food for his little one.



Kareena is seen donning a reindeer hat to add Christmassy vibe to the post.







The `Tashan` star captioned the post as "Someone loves turkey. #MerryChristmas." Celebrity followers including Tamannah Bhatia and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post, while many adored the picture in the comments section by leaving kissing, red heart and fire emoticons.



Earlier, Kareena posted pictures from a dinner that she hosted with husband Saif Ali Khan, and wrote, "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people."Her sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan, who also attended the party, posted a picture of her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, posing next to a Christmas tree." Merry Christmas from ours to yours!" she wrote in another post, which had pictures from Kareena and Saif`s party.