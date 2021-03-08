Kareena Kapoor shares first pic with newborn son on Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's day, Kareena Kapoor shared the first photo with her newborn son.



On Monday morning, Kareena took to her Instagram account and shared a monochrome picture with her baby. The selfie shows the baby all wrapped up and resting on Kareena's shoulder, while the child’s face is not completely visible.

“There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️. #InternationalWomensDay,” the actor wrote.



Kareena and Saif have been quite low-key about their second baby and have not shared a glimpse and haven't announced the name of their son yet.

The picture received a ton of love from her fans and friends. Kareena sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented: "You're a rock...love you" while Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and her BFF Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla commented red heart emoji in the comment section.



Kareena returned to Instagram days after giving birth. The mom of two shared a picture of herself with a caption that read, “Oh hello there… Missed you all.”

Kareena Kapoor and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second child on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. The couple also shares a son named Taimur, who is 4 years old.

