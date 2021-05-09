Kareena Kapoor shares adorable photo of her two boys on Mother's Day

Marking the special occasion of Mother's day, mommy of two Kareena Kapoor shared the first photo of her two sons together. Kareena welcomed her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan in February.



On Sunday morning, Kareena took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her sons. In the new snap, Taimur can be is seen holding his little baby brother.



Sharing a black-and-white picture, Kareena wrote, "Aaj umeed pe puri duniya kayam hai..And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow..Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith... "



Take a look

On International Women’s Day, Kareena Kapoor shared the first picture of her second son along with a powerful message, “There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves (sic).”



Kareena and Saif have been quite low-key about their second baby and have not shared a glimpse and haven't announced the name of their son yet.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in the film `Laal Singh Chadha`, co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic `Forrest Gump.`