Kareena Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Hansal Mehta as she wraps London schedule

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chhadha', has finally wrapped the London schedule of her upcoming film with ace director Hansal Mehta. In a new Instagram post, the actress shared two photos from the UK and called herself a “director’s actor”. She also described her experience of working with Mehta in a heartfelt post, which went viral in no time.

"A director’s actor…always Easy, sharp, instinctive and cool…been an absolute pleasure… @hansalmehta This one is special guys Mumbai see you soon," she wrote.

In the black and white photos shared by the actress, she is seen having a conversation with Mehta on the streets of London. In one snap, she is seen smiling from ear to ear. Take a look!

Kareena had been sharing pictures from the sets of her next film with Mehta on her social media handles since she started shooting. Her last post arrived on Wednesday, which she captioned as, "Dover Diaries United Kingdom 2022 Always a mood on set @hansalmehta @balajimotionpictures @mahana_films." Check it out below.

The actress started shooting for the film in October this year in London. The film reportedly marks Kareena's debut as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is being co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

On working with Kareena, Ektaa earlier shared, “Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now! I’ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film.”

Ektaa added, “It’s been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I’m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer…adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!”