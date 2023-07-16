Karan Johar shares making of What Jhumka song in viral behind-the-scenes video

Ace director and producer Karan Johar took to social media on Sunday and shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of "What Jhumka" song, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In no time, the post started going viral, with thousands flocking to the comment section to express their excitement. The film, which marks Johar's return as a director to the big screen after almost seven years, will hit the theatres on the 28th of July.

In the video, Alia is seen saying, "In a Karan Johar film, the music is a different character altogether." To which, Ranveer added, "There was unanimous agreement, we had 200, 300 dancers on the set and everyone was just telling one another how this song is going to be a bang."

While sharing the BTS clip, Johar wrote, "Jhumkas, thumkas, laughs, bloopers and so much more - all right here!!! #WhatJhumka song is out now so show us your moves too!!! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas on 28th July." Check it out below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Reacting to the BTS clip, a fan wrote, "The trio is just fabulous. Karan you are going to rock with this one. Kudos." Another commented, "Loved it. I don’t know how many times I danced to this song yet." A third user wrote, "What’s best is the fact that 400 dancers were roped in… these lavish songs are generating employment!"

The film's lead cast and director are currently gearing up for a five-city tour to promote their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The promotional tour will commence on July 17.

The campaign will begin in Baroda and it will go on for around 10 days, leading up to the release of the much-anticipated rom-com.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE