Karan Johar confirms Ileana D'Cruz is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien

Karan Johar confirmed Ileana D'Cruz's relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien in the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan'. The tenth episode of season 7 featured Katrina Kaif, and her 'Phone Bhoot' co-actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.



Rumours of Ileana and Sebastian dating had been doing the rounds ever since the actress was seen in Katrina's birthday celebrations in the Maldives in July this year.



Katrina Kaif rang in her birthday in the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal and friends. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, actress Sharvari Wagh, filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, filmmaker Anand Tiwari and his wife Angira Dhar, and Katrina's siblings Isa Kaif and Sebastien were also present. Illeana was also part of the gang. Photos of their vacation were widely shared on social media by the celebrities themselves.



Karan mentioned the said photos on 'Koffee With Karan' and mentioned Ileana’s connection with the Kaif family and said, ‘We don’t have to confirm that,' seemingly confirming the relationship. “On a Maldives trip some images came out and I was doing the math in my head. I said ‘okay I saw these two meet for the first time in front of me at a party’ and I’m like ‘that moved fast as well’.”

Katrina did not deny or accept their relationship, instead laughed at how observant Karan was.

According to reports, Ileana and Sebastien met at a party earlier this year and started dating earlier this year. It was also reported that during their Maldives trip in July, the two had been dating for about six months.



The couple reportedly spends a lot of time at Katrina Kaif's old Bandra residence and at Ileana's home which is also in Bandra, Mumbai.