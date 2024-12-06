New Delhi, India

Suriya's period drama Kanguva is set for its OTT release, less than a month after its theatrical release. One of the much-anticipated movies of the year received a lukewarm response from the audience and critics upon its release on November 16.

Directed by Siva, the movie features Kollywood actor Suriya in a double role for the first time. Apart from this, the movie also marked the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

Kanguva OTT release: When and where you can watch the movie

The fantasy thriller will be released worldwide on Prime Video on December 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. There is no information on when the movie will be available to watch in Hindi language.

The streaming service made the announcement. Taking to Instagram they shared: "A tale as old as time & a LEGACY that lives on KANGUVA arrives to settle it all #KanguvaOnPrime, Dec 8. (sic)."

Made on a huge budget of Rs 300–350 crore, Kanguva featured Suriya in one of the never-seen avatars. However, the movie's box office performance was a huge disappointment. Upon its arrival, the movie failed to earn numbers at the box office and was heavily criticised for its story and confused screenplay. The movie bombed at the box office, earning only Rs 106 crore.

More about Kanguva

The movie follows a fearless bounty hunter, Francis (Suriya), who unexpectedly crosses paths with Zeta, a lost child with whom he shares a cosmic connection that goes back over a thousand years. Trying to decipher his connection with Zeta while shielding him from a dangerous cabal, Francis begins experiencing mysterious flashbacks of his past life as Kanguva, the son of a chieftain from one of the five islands near the southern Indian subcontinent in 1070 AD, who defends his people against relentless attacks from Roman soldiers and feuding neighbours. As Francis tries to piece together these memory flashes, he fights to overcome the threat to Zeta and himself before it is too late.

Suriya played the dual roles of Francis and Kanguva, and Bobby Deol as antagonist Udhiran.