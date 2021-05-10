Kangana Ranaut claims Instagram post deleted as it hurt 'COVID fan club'

Never to shy away from a controversy, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut made buzz as her Instagram post was pulled down recently. After getting her account suspended on Twitter for violation of policies amid her controversial posts, Kangana now claims that Instagram deleted the post where she announced that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and that she called it “small time flu”.

Kangana Ranaut had written, “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive."

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body. Now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people," Kangana wrote in the post.

The actress now claims that the post hurt “COVID fan club”.

She added that she feels she could not last on Instagram “more than a week”.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on late Tamil nadu CM Jayalalithaa.