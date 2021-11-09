Kajal Aggarwal silences pregnancy rumours: Will speak when time is right

Actress Kajal Aggarwal who is now Kajal A Kitchlu post marriage addressed pregnancy rumours. Kajal married Gautam Kitchlu in a low-key ceremony last year post which pregnancy rumours have been abuzz.

She said, “I would not like to talk about it right now. I will talk about it when the time is right.”

Seeing her sister become a mother, the actress spoke on motherhood too and said, “It gets me excited, but at the same time, it makes me nervous, too. I have seen how her life has changed and how complete she feels now. I think motherhood is a wonderful feeling. I feel one goes through self-realization in that phase of life. Having said that, I must say I already feel like a mother in the company of my two nephews, Ishaan and Kabir.”

Kajal added, “I just feel that there’s this whole new part of my heart that I never discovered before these babies entered my life. I am sure that when I have my own child, it is going to increase that emotion a lot more.”

Also read: Dia Mirza wishes she had some possessions of her biological father, a German artist

Kajal also spoke about her upcoming film Uma in which she is playing a mysterious girl. Kajal said, “It is a feel-good happy family drama. The look does remind one of Mary Poppins, but it is not similar to it. The story is quite different.”

Also read: Jeff Bezos has a hilarious response to his girlfriend and Leonardo DiCaprio's viral video

Celebrities Vs Celebrities! 7 most dramatic feuds in the history of Hollywood