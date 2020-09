John Abraham starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on Eid 2021, see new poster

John Abraham starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ makers released a new poster for the film.

Strikingly similar to the first film’s poster, John Abraham can be seen bare chested in the poster sporting a long moustache.

The poster has words written: “Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan khoon bhi Tiranga hai!

The post was captioned: “#SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on 12th May, EID 2021 (In the land where mother Ganga flows, even blood is coloured in the shades of the tricolour).

It is a sequel to 2018’s ‘Satyameva Jayate’. The film will be set in Lucknow and not Mumbai, as earlier conceived by its makers.

The film was to start shooting in April for an October release, but it was delayed because of the pandemic.

The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur.