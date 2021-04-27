John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi's 'Mumbai Saga' to release on Amazon Prime on this date

Amazon Prime Video announced the digital premiere of ‘Mumbai Saga’ on its streaming platform today. The John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer is an action film, a fictional duel between Amartya Rao (John Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Emraan Hashmi) that explores different tangents of hope, aspiration, friendship and betrayal against the backdrop of Mumbai in the early 90s.

Mumbai Saga is a tale of the Bombay that it was and the Mumbai that it became.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film features a thrilling line-up of stars including John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi in the lead alongside Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Anjana Sukhani.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting April 27, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

On the news, John Abraham said, “The movie released in cinema halls this March and I am delighted with the response from fans who watched the movie. Mumbai Saga will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video and this feeling of sharing our hard work across the world is amazing. Mumbai Saga is my third project with Sanjay after having worked together on Zinda and Shootout at Wadala. I absolutely love working with him as I believe he brings out the best in me and more importantly, he understands the pulse of the audience and delivers films that are loved by them. Mumbai Saga is an out and out entertainer the audiences will enjoy. I essay the character of Amartya Rao, a gangster, which is very different from the ones I have done in the past. It was a delight to work alongside Emraan for the very first time. We shared some great moments on the set while shooting for the film.”

‘Mumbai Saga’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir under the banners T-Series and White Feather Films.



