'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song release! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry makes fans go gaga

After 'Besharam Rang', the makers of 'Pathaan' released a new track titled 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the much-anticipated film. In less than an hour, it received over 2 million views on YouTube. In the comment section, fans were all praise for the foot-tapping number featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their stylish avatars.

Reacting to the song, a user commented, "Arijit's heavenly voice and the wonderful chemistry of Deepika and Shah Rukh... a unique combination. (sic)" Another netizen commented, "This trio - SRK + Arijit + Vishal - Shekhar never disappoint us, always gives masterpiece songs." And, one said, "This song hits differently and the lyrics are so amazing."

The track is sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar. And, Kumaar has penned the lyrics of the track. Vishal and Sheykhar, meanwhile, have given the music.

The song has been shot in several exotic locations. And, it also has SRK doing his iconic stretched hand pose.

Check out the song below!

Earlier, director Siddharth Anand said in a statement, “When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music.”

The film also stars John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. And, it is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.

