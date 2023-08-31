Jawan trailer: Multiple Shah Rukh Khans want a lot of things in this crazy potboiler| WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan has pulled out all his cards for this one as the makers released the Jawan trailer days before the film’s theatrical release. Directed by Atlee and slated for a September 7 release, Jawan promises to be a family entertainer with everything – action, drama, romance, thriller, comedy, and anything else that you can think of. The Jawan trailer was released today as fans got a hold of what the film is about – an army personnel's father, an anti-hero (Vijay Sethupathi) who is the world’s 4th largest weapons dealer, some kickass romance with Nayanthara and all of this interspersed with a train hijack that cops are trying to get a breakthrough in.

Some things we love in Jawan trailer

We can’t get over Shah Rukh Khan’s dance inside the train. A bald SRK with a gun in his hand, trying to calm down those kidnapped within the train as he converses with the police who engage with him to understand his weaknesses – Jawan trailer promises the film to be a potboiler if you must! In the same sequence, when asked what he wants in return for those kept hostage, he is heard saying, "Alia Bhatt".

Watch the Jawan trailer here:

Jawan: Plot and cast

The film is helmed by Atlee and boasts of an ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. In special roles, we have Deepika Padukone along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover. The Jawan trailer offers glimpses of their characters and will leave you asking for more.

Jawan is produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

On August 30, Shah Rukh Khan and the team launched the audio of their film in Chennai in a massive event. Fans went crazy as they saw Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan playfully take digs at each other.

