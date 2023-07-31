Jawan first song Zinda Banda out! Shah Rukh Khan dances with 1000 women

The first song of Jawan was unveiled on Monday and from the looks of it, it has all the trapping of becoming the next blockbuster song. Titled Zinda Banda, the song is a visual spectacle and has Shah Rukh Khan dancing with 1000 plus women. The song begins with glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan in a police uniform and then cut to next few scenes where we see him shaking a leg in a red shirt with a background full of women.



In the song, we can also spot Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani who play key roles in the film that been directed by Atlee.



The star of the song is of course, SRK and Zinda Banda have uncanny similarities to Khan's iconic hit Lungi Dance.

Sharing the video on his Instagram feed, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil Sir, and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting, Zinda Banda!"

Earlier it was reported that SRK dances with 1000 dancers-a ll women in the song Zinda Banda. The track has been shot over 5 days with a whopping budget of ₹ 15 crore and it has been choreographed by Shobi.