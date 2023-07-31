Jawan first song Zinda Banda out! Shah Rukh Khan dances with 1000 women
The first song of Jawan was unveiled on Monday and from the looks of it, it has all the trapping of becoming the next blockbuster song. Titled Zinda Banda, the song is a visual spectacle and has Shah Rukh Khan dancing with 1000 plus women. The song begins with glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan in a police uniform and then cut to next few scenes where we see him shaking a leg in a red shirt with a background full of women.
In the song, we can also spot Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani who play key roles in the film that been directed by Atlee.
The star of the song is of course, SRK and Zinda Banda have uncanny similarities to Khan's iconic hit Lungi Dance.
Sharing the video on his Instagram feed, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil Sir, and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting, Zinda Banda!"
Earlier it was reported that SRK dances with 1000 dancers-a ll women in the song Zinda Banda. The track has been shot over 5 days with a whopping budget of ₹ 15 crore and it has been choreographed by Shobi.
"The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more. Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving," the source said.
Jawan is set to release in theatres on 7 September. It features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra along with SRK.