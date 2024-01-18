Javed Akhtar's birthday bash: Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and others spotted
Anil Kapoor hosted a grand birthday bash for Javed Akhtar on his 79th birthday.
It was a star-studded affair at Anil Kapoor’s house as he hosted a birthday bash for veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. Stars assembled at Kapoor’s house for Akhtar’s 79th birthday. Javed Akhtar came with wife Shabana Azmi for the bash. Both looked their best, dressed in beautiful Indian attires.
Among those that attended, Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a black dress with heels as she held hands with husband Anand Ahuja. Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar also attended the party. He was accompanied by his wife Shibani Dandekar.
The host Anil Kapoor was spotted in a white shirt.
Others at the party were Javed Akhtar's daughter Zoya with the lyricist's first wife Honey Irani. Sonam Kapoor's brother Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, director Ashutosh Gowariker, director Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Reema Kagti.
On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is busy with preps for his upcoming Don 3. Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment recently made their Don 3 announcement. Taking over from Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh will play the titular role in the film. It is slated for release in 2025.