Jaane Jaan trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's tale of love, seduction and murder

Kareena Kapoor plays a woman with a dark past and now a murder suspect in Sujoy Ghosh's new film Jaane Jaan. Kapoor headlines the mystery thriller which is set to release later this month on Netflix. The film also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and is set in the misty, dark town of Kalimpong.

The trailer of Jaane Jaan dropped on social media on Tuesday (Sep 5) and it promises to be a dark, twisted tale of love, seduction and murder.



Kareena plays the role of Maya D’Souza in the film, which is set in the hill station of Kalimpong. The trailer shows Maya to be in an abusive relationship, which her neighbour Naren (Ahlawat) knows about. Vijay plays the cop Karan, who shows up in Kalimpong looking for Maya’s missing husband and develops a romantic relationship with her. Karan and Naren are old friends who now are attracted to the same woman.

The film is based on the bestselling mystery novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The original novel was told through the perspective of a clinical maths teacher who helped his neighbour cover up the murder of her husband. From the looks of the trailer, Jaane Jaan seems to tell the story from the woman's perspective instead of her neighbour.

Watch the trailer of Jaane Jaan here:





Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film will be premiering on Netflix on 21 September, which also happens to be Kareena Kapoor's birthday.



Sujoy is best known for his hit thriller Kahaani. His last theatrical film was 2019’s Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Amrita Singh and Taapsee Pannu and it was received well. He also helmed a Netflix series, Typewriter, and most recently directed a segment in the anthology film Lust Stories 2 which starred Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia.



This will be Kareena's first release since the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. While Kareena's performance was loved by one and all, that film starring Aamir Khan tanked commercially.

Vijay has had a busy year; in addition to starring in Sujoy’s Lust Stories 2 short, he also appeared in the crime series Dahaad and Kaalkoot. Jaideep was last seen in the film An Action Hero.

