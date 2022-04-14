It's raining stars at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: KJo, Ambanis, Shweta Bachchan

It’s a bright and beautiful glamorous day at the Ranbir Kapoor residence ‘Vastu’ where Bollywood stars have descended to bless the couple. Keeping the wedding function much like other pre-wedding festivities intimate, only close friends and family members of the Kapoor-Bhatt clan have been invited.

From Karisma, Kareena Kapoor to Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, a couple of Alia’s friends and Shweta Bachchan’s family were spotted entering the wedding venue. Kareena Kapoor dresses in pink, Riddhima wears gold

Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wore a green saree for the function while Karan Johar wore a pink chikankari sherwani and Ayan opted for a lemon green sherwani.

Alia Bhatt weds Ranbir Kapoor: A look at Kapoor and Bhatt family history

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother and sister kept it chic as Neetu Kapoor wore bright pink lehenga paired with lemon blouse and sister Riddhima opted for a gold and white heavy lehenga. She looked heavenly in her attire.

Bride’s father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt also chose for a gold and white look as they smiled at the paparazzi.

Shweta Bachchan was also seen in a saree.

Ambanis also attended the ceremony as Shloka and Akash were seen headed to the venue. Security was beefed up before their arrival and several checks were done.

The couple is said to have gotten married according to Hindu rituals. We are waiting for the official pics to drop soon.