Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth blessed with a baby boy. Couple shares adorable family photo

It's a boy! Drishyam actor Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth have welcomed their first baby together and shared the good news with their millions of followers. Ishita gave birth to a son on Wednesday (July 19th).

Proud father Vatsal shared a post on his Instagram account saying that they have been blessed with a baby boy. Sharing an adorable family photo, the Adipurush actor wrote, ''Us ❤️ We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes 😘.''

The cute picture shows Vatsal and Ishita with their newly-born child. The baby's face is covered with a heart emoji.

A source told ETimes, "The baby and the mother are healthy. She will be discharged on Friday. The family is the happiest right now."

Soon after the announcement, friends and fans were quick to send the baby and new momma & father their love.

Actor Kushal Tandon commented, “Mubarak mere bhai.”

Actress Anita Hassanandani commented, ''Congratulations.''

Ishita announced her pregnancy earlier this year, in March. Since then, Ishita and Vatsal have been sharing a bunch of cute photos on their Instagram handles. Meanwhile, Ishita has also been updating fans about her pregnancy journey through social media and interviews.



During her interview with ET Times, Ishita talked about balancing work and pregnancy.

The actress said, “I finished my film shoots, so I could stay home in my final trimester and wait for the baby. Initially, everyone was concerned about me working during pregnancy. The first three months are usually very crucial, and in the first two months itself I must have taken around 16-17 flights! But my doctors were very reassuring and my entire crew was wonderful. I thought it would be hectic, but I got enough rest during my schedule, I was extra careful and would walk slowly, I think after I confirmed the pregnancy, something changed within me.”

After dating for a few years, Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot in November 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple first met on the set of the Indian daily soap Rishton Ka Saudagar… Baazigar.

