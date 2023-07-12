Interview | Kashmiri musician Alif on Fitna Fitoor, Made in Heaven debut & more

A poet, a singer and an actor, Kashmir’s Mohammed Muneem who goes by the stage name Alif is making music lovers sway with his recent single “Fitna Fitoor”, a song that is close to his heart. He first shot to fame with Coke Studio Bharat’s song “Kya Karie Korimol” and has since brought a lot of interesting music from the valleys of Kashmir. This Srinagar-born singer-songwriter, Alif, spoke to WION about venturing into acting with Made in Heaven season 2 and composing music that combines performing arts and music.

Here are the excerpts of our chat:

WION: Tell us about your recent release "Fitna Fitoor". What was the inspiration behind it?

Alif: “Fitna Fitoor” delves into the inherent challenges and unwavering determination to conquer hurdles, demonstrating the unconquerable resilience of the human spirit. In a tumultuous and chaotic world, this impactful creation inspires its audience to discover their personal routes to success, to persist, and to undergo a transformative rebirth.

WION: Did you always want to be a singer? Are you trained or self-learned?

Alif: In my journey as a singer, I owe my entire vocal prowess to the invaluable guidance of Celia Lobo, a distinguished opera singer from the 1970s. Her mentorship played a pivotal role in shaping my abilities and enabling me to unlock the full potential of my voice. Initially, I ventured into singing as a means to express the emotions behind my writing and compositions. Little did I know that this choice would set off a chain of events, leading me to where I am today.

WION: What's special about your compositions? What are some themes you explore?

Alif: The essence of any art form, be it music, cinema, or other creative expressions, lies in its ability to transport the audience from one state of being to another. However, it is important to recognise that the first recipient of this transformative experience is the artist themselves. Sometimes, artists succeed in achieving this connection, while other times they may fall short. This vulnerability inherent in being an artist is what makes it such a profound and humbling experience, emphasising the need for gratitude and humility.

WION: What can you tell us about your Made in Heaven debut? Have you acted before?

Alif: Exciting news awaits as our song will be featured in the highly anticipated second season of Made in Heaven, and I am thrilled to be playing myself in the series. Additionally, I had the privilege of being part of a feature film called Band of Maharaja, directed by Mr. Girish Malik, which is currently in post-production. I eagerly await its release and the opportunity to share it with the audience.

Being a poet, singer, and songwriter has always been my sanctuary—a safe space where I find solace. Directing films or exploring acting is an extension of my personal experiences and a means of further expressing myself. When the right opportunity arises, I will undoubtedly delve into these realms with curiosity and enthusiasm.

WION: Does your music tell us tales of Kashmiris?

Alif: I think it's the expression of my thoughts, and interestingly, that voice happens to be in Kashmiri and Urdu/Hindi, reflecting my upbringing in that very place.

WION: You write poems too, what's your inspiration?

Alif: Be kasi ki misaal Shayr hai? (Is a poet an example of destitution?)

Banke mutrib bahaal ho hei gaya (Became a singer and it was established)

WION: What keeps you busy on days when not making music?

Alif: Engaging in self-reflection, crafting scripts, and creating films are ways in which I dedicate time to myself. These activities not only allow me to express my creativity but also help me navigate and manage my anxieties and tendencies to overthink.

