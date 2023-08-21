Internet slams actor Prakash Raj for joking about India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3

Indian actor Prakash Raj has always been a vocal critic of the current Indian government but his post on the country’s latest moon mission has triggered many netizens. His post on Chandrayaan-3 has not gone down well with people who think his sarcastic jibe is in “poor taste” and “insensitive”.

Prakash Raj shared the post on microblogging site, X, formerly known as Twitter. He captioned the post, "BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking," with a cartoon of a man pouring tea.

What the Internet thinks of his post

Netizens termed the post “insensitive” and derogatory for the Indian scientists who are responsible for India’s historic moon mission.

One user wrote, "Chandrayaan-3 is something the whole of India must be proud of, irrespective of political ideology. Know the boundary between political vs national trolling.”

Another wrote, "There is a difference between hating someone and hating your country. So sad to see this state of yours!"

Another person commented, "This is tragically sad. The work of ISRO and Chandrayaan-3 are one of those rare things which ignites sparks of unity, passion and optimism in a billion hearts. If you can't celebrate that, then your hate for an individual is more intense than your love for the nation.”

Chandrayaan-3 was launched into space by the LVM3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14 and entered lunar orbit on August 5. It is expected to make a soft landing on the Moon on August 23.

