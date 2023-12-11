Inside photos from Mukti Mohan and actor Kunal Thakur's dreamy wedding
Mukti is a known face of the industry and is a well-known dancer. She has been a part of reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. Meanwhile, Kunal is an actor and model and was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.
Dancer-actor Mukti Mohan tied the knot with actor Kunal Thankur. Mukti and Kunal got married in a lavish ceremony on Sunday (Dec 10) in the presence of their family and friends.
Soon after tying the knot, the newlyweds shared dreamy photos from the wedding. On Instagram, Mukti posted several stunning photos from her special day, capturing both the happy and emotional moments.
In the caption, they wrote, ''In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife 💑💫.''
Mukti and Kunal got hitched in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple looked adorable together on their big day. The bride, Mukti, was dressed in an off-white lehenga with red and rose-gold embroidery and adorned with heavy emerald jewellery. Kunal, on the other hand, wore a cream sherwani and matching turban.
The photos showed Mukti's sisters, Shakti Mohan, Kriti Mohan, and Neeti Mohan. In another beautiful picture, she's posing with her father.
Shakti Mohan shared a few photos from her sister Mukti’s wedding photos. In the caption, she wrote, “Wishing you both lifetime of joy, happiness, and memories filled with love. Cheers to the newlyweds.”
Soon after the photos were shared, congratulatory messages started pouring in.
Shakti commented on the post, ''My better half has found her perfect match 😘Can’t wait for your beautiful journey to unfold ✨Golu & Koo together forever 💍.''
Mouni Roy wrote, ''Heartiest congratulations. Wish you both a lifetime of togethtogetherness and happinesss ❤️❤️🧿🧿.''
