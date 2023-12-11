Priyanka Chopra calls for 'humanitarian ceasefire for children' in Gaza

Priyanka Chopra made her stand clear on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict as she posted on Instagram, calling for a “humanitarian ceasefire for children.” She reshared a post calling for a ceasefire in Palestine as thousands of children have been killed ever since Israel started carpet bombing Gaza in retaliation to the October 7 Hamas attack. Since October 7, Israel has been bombing residential pockets of Gaza which has resulted in chaos and destruction in Gaza.

Priyanka Chopra’s post was originally shared by UNICEF, an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. The post carried a quote by Catherine Russell, executive director of UNICEF, "Children need a lasting humanitarian ceasefire."

What was the post all about

The original UNICEF post also read, "Today, the Gaza Strip is once again the most dangerous place in the world to be a child. After seven days of respite from horrific violence, fighting has resumed. More children will surely die as a result. Before the pause, more than 5,300 Palestinian children were reportedly killed in 48 days of relentless bombing – a figure that does not include many children still missing and presumed to be buried under rubble." This dates from December 2.

The caption also said, “We call on all parties to ensure that children are protected and assisted, in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law. All children in the state of Palestine and Israel deserve peace and hope for a better future – statement by UNICEF executive director, Catherine Russell, on the resumption of fighting in Gaza.”