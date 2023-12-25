Inside Kapoor family Christmas lunch: Alia adorably holds daughter Raha in the group photo

The entire world has gotten into the Christmas vibe, and so have our celebrities. On the big day, the entire Kapoor family stepped out for the annual lunch, continuing the years-old tradition started by late actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendel.

Like every year, the lunch was hosted at Kunal Kapoor's house in Mumbai, India. Following the years-long family tradition, the entire Kapoor family gathered at one place to celebrate the big day and end this year on a happy note. However, the celebration became more joyous as the family's new member Raha, daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, officially joined the annual celebration.

Alia and Ranbir, who have kept their daughter away from the media glare, today made the first public appearance with their little bundle of joy. The Brahmastra actors stepped outside of their car, and instead of walking directly inside the house, surprisingly, the couple walked towards the paps with their 13-month-old.