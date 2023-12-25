Inside Kapoor family Christmas lunch: Alia adorably holds daughter Raha in the group photo
Story highlights
Like every year, the lunch was hosted at Kunal Kapoor's house in Mumbai, India. Following the years-long family tradition, the entire Kapoor family gathered at one place to celebrate the big day and end this year on a joyous note. However, the celebration became more joyous as the family's new member Raha, daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt officially joined the annual celebration.
Like every year, the lunch was hosted at Kunal Kapoor's house in Mumbai, India. Following the years-long family tradition, the entire Kapoor family gathered at one place to celebrate the big day and end this year on a joyous note. However, the celebration became more joyous as the family's new member Raha, daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt officially joined the annual celebration.
The entire world has gotten into the Christmas vibe, and so have our celebrities. On the big day, the entire Kapoor family stepped out for the annual lunch, continuing the years-old tradition started by late actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendel.
Like every year, the lunch was hosted at Kunal Kapoor's house in Mumbai, India. Following the years-long family tradition, the entire Kapoor family gathered at one place to celebrate the big day and end this year on a happy note. However, the celebration became more joyous as the family's new member Raha, daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, officially joined the annual celebration.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST public appearance with blue-eyed daughter Raha is breaking the internet
trending now
Alia and Ranbir, who have kept their daughter away from the media glare, today made the first public appearance with their little bundle of joy. The Brahmastra actors stepped outside of their car, and instead of walking directly inside the house, surprisingly, the couple walked towards the paps with their 13-month-old.
Check the photos here:
Actress Karisma Kapoor showed up with her two kids. Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda were also part of the celebration. Aadar Jain attended the lunch with his girlfriend, Alekha.
Taking to her Instagram, Navya gave a sneak peek of Kapoor's Christmas lunch. Sharing the carousel of photos, Navya wrote in the caption, “A Merry Merry Christmas.”
In Pics: Inside the Kapoor family's Christmas lunch
The first picture was a group photo, for which the entire family came together. The picture showed Babita Kapoor, Randhir, Ritu Nanda, Reema Jain, Karisma Kapoor, her kids Samaira and Kiaan, Aadar Jain, Ranbir, Raha, who is sitting on her mommy Alia's lap.
This year, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and her two sons Taimur and Jeh were missing from the annual lunch. Kareena and Saif are currently in London for the holidays. She has been continuesly updating fans with her vacation pictures.