Inside Alia Bhatt's birthday celebration: Cake, family and a plateful of spaghetti

Alia Bhatt spent some quality time with her family and close friends as she turned 30. The actress shared pictures of her birthday celebration on her social media pages. The photos feature her smiling and hugging her sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan and husband Ranbir Kapoor.



In the first picture, Alia can be seen dressed in a pink printed sweater while making a wish before cutting the birthday cake.

In another photo, Alia is all smiles as she cuddles her husband Ranbir who looks handsome in a black sweatshirt and denim. She also shared a picture of her sister Shaheen. In another photo, Alia can be seen making funny faces by sticking her tongue out while Soni Razdan tilted her head for a picture. There is also a group photo of Alia and Ranbir standing in the streets of London.In the last image, Alia is seen smiling brightly as she enjoys a plate of spaghetti.

