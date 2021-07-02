Indian stars Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor invited to Oscar Academy's Class of 2021

Indian stars Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor are among the new class of Oscar Academy 2021.

They have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for 2021 as part of the new class of 395 artistes and executives. The 2021 Oscar Academy class comprises 46 per cent women, 39 per cent underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and 53 per cent international from 49 countries outside the United States. Of the 395 invitees, 89 are former Oscar nominees, including 25 winners.

In addition to the invitation, Vidya Balan has been acknowledged for her performance in hit Bollywood films like ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Kahaani’. While ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’ were listed as Ekta Kapoor’s prominent works. On the other hand, Shobha Kapoor’s work as a producer in ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘The Dirty Picture’ was well received.

It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021. https://t.co/17gbIEXOzJ #WeAreTheAcademy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 1, 2021

The list of invitees also includes Leslie Odom Jr (One Night in Miami), Kaouther Ben Hania (The Man Who Sold His Skin), Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow), Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah), Alexander Nanau (Collective), Florian Zeller (The Father). Golden Globes reform foreign language film rule

The Oscars Academy 2021 also includes actors Andra Day, Maria Bakalova, Eiza González, Henry Golding, Vanessa Kirby, Robert Pattinson, Promising Young Woman’ original screenplay winner Emerald Fennell and ‘Minari stars Steven Yeun, Ye-ri Han and Yuh-Jung Youn.