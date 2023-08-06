Indian actress Ileana D'Cruz shares first photo of her baby boy: 'Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan'

Renowned Indian actress Ileana D'Cruz has announced the joyous arrival of her baby boy. The actress took to Instagram on Saturday night to share the heartwarming news with her fans and followers. In a heart-melting post, Ileana revealed that she and her partner have named their newborn son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Koa, a name chosen with thoughtful significance, means 'warrior' or a 'valiant one'.

Ileana's post also included a frame-worthy picture of her son, peacefully sleeping on a bed. The image was adorned with the words, "Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan. Born on August 1, 2023."

The accompanying caption read, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." Check it out below!

Several celebrities showered her and her baby with love and well-wishes. Actress Nargis Fakhri expressed her excitement, writing, "Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!!"

Other celebrities like Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Arjun Kapoor, and Maria Goretti joined in, leaving heart and hug emojis in the comments section. Sophie Choudry also extended her warm wishes, exclaiming, "Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys. God bless your lil boy."

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. It was directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. She is set to grace the silver screen once again in Unfair And Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda.

Ileana D'Cruz's journey from the silver screen to motherhood has captivated the hearts of her fans and fellow celebrities alike. As she embarks on this new chapter of life, well-wishers are eager to watch her embrace the role of a mother with the same grace and charm that have made her a beloved figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

