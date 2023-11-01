In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in green saree at Jio World Plaza launch
Priyanka Chopra was among the many celebrities who witnessed the grand launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra turned eyes at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. She was among many celebrities who came down to witness the mega launch. While Priyanka managed to get past the paparazzi stationed outside the launch entrance, some inside pictures from the venue, surfaced on social media.
Turning up the glam fever, Priyanka looked like a million bucks as she was seen sporting a lime-green saree with shimmers all over. She paired it with a matching blouse, heels and her hair untied for the night. In one picture, Priyanka can be seen fixing her hair while talking to someone.
Meanwhile, there were reports that Priyanka might give the event a miss as her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra got admitted to a hospital for anaphylaxis treatment. As per reports, Madhu revealed on her Instagram that she was in the hospital due to an allergic reaction. Her post read, “When anaphylaxis strikes…in hospital.”
For the unversed, anaphylaxis is an allergic reaction to food, insect sting, medication, or other kinds of triggers. It can be deadly at times as well and needs immediate medical attention.
Meanwhile, several other celebs were seen at the event. From Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, to Bhumi Pednekar, Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor and more; the event was a starry affair. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also seen together at the event. Shah Rukh Khan arrived much later at the venue.
