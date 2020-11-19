In pics: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan offer fresh pairing as they star in 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are collaborating together for the first time in a film -- ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’

The two actors will play husband and wife in the film.

Makers revealed the first look from the film as Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan twin in same colours.

Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote: “#JUGJUGGJEEYO Happy Husband, Happy Life! @varundvn @anilskapoor @neetu54 @mostlysane @manieshpaul @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @dharmamovies @apoorva1972.” Varun shared the same set of pictures and wrote, “Happy Wife Happy Life! 2021”. The pictures showed Varun and Kiara wearing teal and blue-coloured shirts paired with jeans.

‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Kiara was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in ‘Laxmii’ that has performed average in box office numbers. Meanwhile, Varun has been busy with shoot for his father’s film ‘Coolie No 1’ that also stars Sara Ali Khan. It is a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 hit film of the same name. It stared Karisma Kapoor and Govinda.