In pics: Dharmendra, Sunny make rare appearance with wives at Karan Deol's wedding bash

The Deol wives make a rare public appearance to celebrate Karan Deol’s wedding bash. Dharmendra made a stunning appearance with his wife Prakash Kaur along with their son Sunny Deol and his wife, Pooja. The three generations of Deols – Dharmendra, Sunny, and brothers, Bobby and Abhay and the young generation including Karan and Rajvir – were all spotted together as one big, fat Punjabi family that knew how to let their hair loose. In new pictures from the wedding bash, all look happy as Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya.

Earlier, Anupam Kher shared pictures from the event as he took a trip down memory lane with his 90s contemporaries – Dil costar Aamir Khan, Hum Aapke Hai Koun co-star Salman Khan and Darr co-star Sunny. He wrote about their “class of 90’s” in the caption as fans missed seeing Anupam and Sunny’s Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Anupam also congratulated the new couple — Karan and Drisha — and wrote, “It was so nice to meet #DharamJi #Sunny #Aamir #Salman at Karan and Drisha Deols wedding. Jai Ho! The first pic clicked by @iambobbydeol”

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya looked happy together as the couple shared photos from their wedding on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Karan captioned the post, "Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol) × Karan got married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18.

Several celebrities attended Karan's wedding ceremony including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Prem Chopra, and Shatrughan Sinha. The couple hosted a reception in the evening for family and friends. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath made it to the event.

