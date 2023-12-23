In pics | Priyanka Chopra spreads holiday cheer with happy pictures
Priyanka Chopra recently gave a sneak peek to all fans of her Christmas decorations at home. The picture showed her house decorated with lights, Santa socks, and bells. Sharing the post, the Citadel star wrote, "Grateful."
Priyanka Chopra is getting into the festive spirit with her husband Nick Jonas and their little daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in all joy. On Saturday, Chopra gave her millions of followers on Instagram a short glimpse of what she has been busy doing lately, and it included a lot of fun time with her little bundle of joy, MM.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Chopra shared a carousel of happy pictures, showing her posing with her husband Nick, pictures of holiday dinner, Malti's play time with her, and many other things.
Sharing the bunch of pictures, the actress wrote, ''Lately.''
The first photo, which was taken at Morgan Stewart's Christmas dinner, showed a smiling Priyanka leaning on her husband Nick, who is directly looking at the camera. Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a white pantsuit, while Nick was sitting on a sofa wearing a black coat matched with a sweater. The second photo showed Priyanka and host Morgan Stewart smiling with their whole heart.
The last three photos were of Maltie; one showed her sitting in her BMW toy car, while in the next she was sitting in a swing. The last photo showed mommy and daughter enjoying the sunny day in NYC.
Model and actress Morgan Stewart McGraw shared photos of her lavish Christmas dinner hosted at her home. She gave fans a sneak peek of her guest including Priyanka, showed her gorgeous dinner table and stunning decorations.
Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter on Jan 15, 2021, via a surrogate.
On the work front, Priyanka had a busy year. She was last seen in the movie Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan and the Prime Video series Citadel co-starring Richard Madden.