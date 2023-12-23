Pete Davidson cancels NYC shows two hours before first performance

Comedian Pete Davidson has made the difficult decision to cancel upcoming solo comedy shows, stirring concern among fans. The cancellation notice, delivered via email to ticketholders just hours before the scheduled performances at New York's Beacon Theater, included the announcement that future dates in Pittsburgh, slated for the New Year, have also been cancelled.

The email, informing attendees about the sudden change, stated, “Please be advised that the Pete Davidson performances scheduled to take place at the Beacon Theatre on Fri, Dec 22 and Sat, Dec 23 have been cancelled." It further assured ticket buyers that refunds would be processed automatically, easing the disappointment caused by the abrupt cancellations.

This move comes in the wake of Davidson's ongoing public struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues. The comedian has been candid about his challenges and has taken breaks in the past to focus on his well-being. In the past, he has checked in rehabs for a “tune-up,” including an instance earlier this year.

Despite these battles, Davidson showcased his resilience by returning to host the season opener of Saturday Night Live in October, earning praise for his performance and wit. However, the recent cancellations indicate a continued need to prioritise his health and well-being.