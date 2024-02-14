Hrithik Roshan reveals he's on crutches after suffering a muscle injury 

Hrithik Roshan has revealed that he has suffered an injury. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo of himself on crutches, wearing back braces. The actor has revealed that he has suffered a muscle pull. In a long post, the Fighter actor said he understood what strength meant thanks to his injury and recalled a time when his grandfather was injured but refused to be on a wheelchair. Hrithik Roshan is injured\

Roshan posted a mirror selfie on Instagram and wrote, “Good afternoon. How many of you out there ever needed to be on crutches or a wheelchair n how did that make you feel?” Recalling the time when his grandfather injured himself, he added, “I remember my grandfather refusing to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn’t align with his own mental image of himself as “strong”. I remember saying “But Deda, its just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!” It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside. I couldn’t make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn’t care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing.”

'Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds'



The actor also pointed out how men are conditioned to not show their pain and added, “There definitely is merit in that kind of conditioning, its a virtue. It’s the mentality of a soldier. My dad comes from the same conditioning. MEN are strong. But if you say soldiers never need crutches And even when they medically do, they must refuse, just for the sake of keeping the illusion of strong intact, Then I just think that the virtue has been stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity.”



Roshan then added his take on strength and wrote, “I believe true strength is being relaxed, composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside. Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying “f**k em!” That’s applicable sure. Sometimes. And it’s the kind we all aspire for. Even me.”



The actor also revealed about his injury and wrote, “Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is of course a bigger conversation, the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it.”

Responding to his post, his girlfriend Saba Azad commented, “My love you a giant if I ever seen one.” “Get well soon,” said Tiger Shroff. Varun Dhawan added, “Heal up.” Fans are currently extending love and strength to the actor.



The actor was recently seen playing a fighter pilot in Siddharth Anand's Fighter which co-starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Oberoi and Akshay Anand.