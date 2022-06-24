Hera Pheri 3 confirmed! Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal to return

A third movie in the popular comedy movie series 'Hera Pheri' is in development. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed the same in a recent interview. The first film, a Priyadarshan directorial and written by late Neeraj Vora, is considered one of the best Hindi comedies of all time.

The follow-up, titled 'Phir Hera Pheri' and both written and directed by Vora, was comparatively poorly released but was anyway a commercial success.

While 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000, 'Phir Hera Pheri' came out in 2006.

Nadiadwala spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerisms etc.”

When asked who will direct the film, he was coy. "We have shortlisted somebody. We are in talks. We’ll make the announcement soon,” he said.

The last scene of 'Phir Hera Pheri' teased things to come but there has been no confirmed update about the film until now. The first film had the aforementioned trio of actors playing roles of a bunch of down-on-luck nobodies who get a chance of acquiring a huge amount of money. But it is not as difficult as it appears. Gangsters are involved. Chaos ensues.

The sequel had them living in a palatial mansion, but their greed causes them to lose it and they become poor again. They once again get themselves involved with criminal elements. 'Phir Hera Pheri' ended on a cliffhanger and fans have been waiting to see it resolved.