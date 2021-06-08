'Haseen Dillruba' teaser: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey in an 'ultimate kaunspiracy'

The teaser of ‘Haseen Dillruba’ dropped and the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

The teaser begins with Taapsee stepping out of a train, with some scenes featuring Vikrant Massey and another mysterious character (Harshvardhan Rane). It’s a murder mystery that has "shades of lust, obsession and deceit."

The teaser also establishes that Taapsee and Vikrant are married but all isn't smooth for them. Sharing the teaser on social media, Taapsee Pannu wrote: "Pyaar ke teen rang, khoon ke chhiton ke sang (three shades of love, with a splash of blood)."

Check out ‘Haseen Dillruba’ teaser here:

The film has been directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai.