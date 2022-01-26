Happy Republic Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut wish fans on special day

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day today with Indian National Flag held high and parades in the Indian capital city of Delhi. The country is celebrating the day in high spirits as Bollywood celebs lead in wishing their fans and followers on this special day.

Leading the front is Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share wishes on Republic Day 2022.

He posted:

His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared a sweet video on his social profile. He shared:

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the Indian national anthem and wrote, "Our first National Anthem…Enjoy…Happy Republic Day in advance to all."

Varun Dhawan was seen hoisting the National flag as he shared a video with caption: "Had the absolute honour of unfurling the national flag on our Republic Day 🙏.when I was in school I would always see some big personality come and do this never imagined I would be asked to do Something like that. Extremely humbled."

Karan Johar wrote: "To the spirit of our republic - may we continue to uphold, cherish and celebrate our constitution - the pillar that upholds the country's values and binds it together in unity! Jai hind!"

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor shared a pic of a postal stamp from January 26, 1950 and wrote, "Happy Republic Day".

Kareena Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, and many others too took to their social profiles to share videos and posts congratulating Indians worldwide on Republic Day 2022.