Happy birthday baby Tiger! Mommy Alia wishes Raha with aww-dorable post, pens sweet note

And just like that, Alia and Ranbir's darling daughter Raha in one! Alia and Ranbir's little princess Raha turned one today (Nov 6). Marking the special day, the entire Kapoor and Bhatt family celebrated Raha's b'day with full zest. As Ranbir revealed earlier, the couple planned a low-key birthday celebration with family and cousins in attendance.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child in November 2022, a few months after tying the knot.

Alia's wish for her little Tiger

Marking the special day, Alia shared a heartfelt wish for her little princess. Taking to her Instagram, the Darlings star shared a carousel of photos giving an inside glimpse of Raha's first birthday celebration.

Without revealing the face of her baby, Alia shared a photo, in which Raha is mashing her birthday cake. The second photo shows the little hands of Raha holding a marigold flower with the hands apparently of her father Ranbir and mother Alia.

Alia shared a video of a tiny music box playing the song ‘La Vie En Rose.’

Gushing over her daughter, Bhatt wrote in the caption, “Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger… we love you more than love itself.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) × Before Alia, Raha's grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan shared sweet birthday wishes for their little bundle of joy.

Raha's grandmother Neetu, who is the mother of Ranbir, wished her granddaughter with an adorable wish. Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu wrote, "And just like that she turned one. Happy Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back (sic)."





Alia's mother Soni Razdan also shared an adorable birthday wish for Raha. In her IG story, Razdan wrote, "Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to you (sic)."

Alia on revealing Raha's face

Over the past year, Ranbir and Alia have never shied away from talking about their baby girl as she grew up, but they have refrained from sharing the picture of their little angel.

During her recent appearance at HT Summit, Alia said that she doesn't want to hide her face and is proud of her before she elaborated on why they have kept her daughter out of the media glare.