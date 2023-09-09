Happy Birthday, Akshay Kumar: Should he return to making us laugh?

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, is 56 today. Today, it's inevitable to ponder the intriguing twist his career took when he embraced the wave of nationalism. While acknowledging his versatility as an actor, one can't help but wonder if he should have adhered to his strength — comedy.

Picture this: It's the late '90s and early 2000s, and Akshay is the undisputed king of comedy in Bollywood. Okay, maybe not the king, but one of the kings, anyway. From Hera Pheri to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, he had us in splits with his impeccable timing and hilarious antics. Unlike other top stars, he was not afraid to look like a fool in his films. For quite some time, he was the go-to guy for those feel-good, light-hearted entertainers coming from directors like Priyadarshan. Everyone loved his goofy charm, and there was no doubt that comedy, and not action as it was previously believed, was his forte.

When Akshay Kumar rode the nationalism wave

But then came a twist in the tale. Somewhere around the mid-2010s, Akshay decided to don the mantle of a patriotic Indian. He began starring in films like Baby, Airlift, and Kesari, where he portrayed the valiant Indian hero ready to rescue the nation from every conceivable crisis using whatever means possible. It was as if he had traded in his comic timing for a tricolour superhero cape.

Now, there's nothing wrong with making films about patriotism, but it seemed like Akshay was trying a bit too hard to be the poster boy for all things nationalist. Also, the thing with riding a wave like this is it will only take you so far. These waves die just as quickly as they rise.

Also, it's not that Akshay's patriotic films were bad; in fact, some of them were well-made, and comedy or not, it must be admitted that Akshay is a pretty great actor. Often, he alone made them worth watching. But there was a certain charm and magic in his comedy that was missing in these roles.

Is Akshay Kumar's 'nationalistic' films responsible for the decline in his career?

Several of the last few films of Akshay, in which he had a starring role, have been flops. The decline of Akshay's career, I feel, can be attributed to his overenthusiastic embrace of nationalism in films. He went from making us laugh uncontrollably to making us feel patriotic, which isn't a bad thing, but it's not what we expected from him. His foray into this genre resulted in a certain predictability, a sense that we knew what to expect from his films — lots of flag-waving, chest-beating, and maybe a few goosebump-inducing dialogues.

Perhaps, it's time for him to reconsider his choices. We miss the goofy Akshay.

While Akshay's journey from comedy to nationalism might have been well-intentioned, it left many of us yearning for the days when he made us laugh till our sides hurt. On his birthday, let's hope he rediscovers the joy of comedy and treats us to more rib-tickling performances. After all, in a world where laughter is the best medicine, Akshay is one of Bollywood's best doctors.

Happy Birthday, Khiladi! May your funny bone reign supreme once again.

